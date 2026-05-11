Photos: Gamecock Baseball honors Seniors

South Carolina Baseball held Senior Day on Saturday prior to game two of the Alabama series.

Five senior players were recognized: Talmadge LeCroy, Ethan Lizama, Jake Randolph, Logan Sutter and Luke Yuhasz. LeCroy is the only Gamecock recognized to have spent his entire collegiate career at South Carolina. Seven support staff seniors were also recognized: Zach Manning, Zane Catoe, Ben Moseley, Mike White, Will Mann, Allison Maloney and Lauren Wise.

The Gamecocks will play their final regular season home game on Tuesday against Winthrop at 6:30 p.m.

Click through the photos below or view the gallery on Flickr.