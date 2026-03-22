Photos: Gamecocks avoid sweep, beat Arkansas Sunday

South Carolina Baseball hosted game three against the Razorbacks on Sunday afternoon at Founders Park.

The Gamecocks would jump out to an early lead that they would not relinquish, and defeated No. 4 Arkansas 9-4. The dugout energy was back. South Carolina’s offense was powered by a multi homerun day from Jake Randolph, Tyler Bak, and Talmadge LeCroy. Brandon Stone picked up his third win of the season. Monte Lee earned his first win as interim head coach.

Read more about today’s win here.

Click through the photos below or view the gallery on Flickr.