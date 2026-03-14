Photos: Gamecocks run rule BC in series opener

South Carolina Softball opened the series against Boston College on Friday at Beckham Field.

Emma Friedel picked up her seventh win of the season, after a stellar outing. She allowed only 1 hit and had 9 strikeouts. The Gamecocks would also hit four homerun blasts. Shae Anderson would hit one out in the bottom of the fourth. The other three would come in the bottom of the sixth from Shelton, Ensley, and MacKay. MacKay’s homerun would end the game.

South Carolina will face Boston College in game two of the series on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Click through the photos below or view the gallery on Flickr.