Photos: Gamecocks run rule GWU

South Carolina Baseball hosted Gardner-Webb on Wednesday afternoon at Ray Tanner Field at Founders Park.

The Gamecocks would run rule Gardner-Webb 12-2, tallying 17 hits in the process. Zach Russell picked up his first win of the season. Will Craddock made his first appearance in the lineup today, going 3-for-3 and reaching base five times. Logan Sutter would call game in the bottom of the eighth, crushing a two run bomb to end it.

Click through the photos below or view the gallery on Flickr.