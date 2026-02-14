Photos: Gamecocks take series in Opening Day double-header

South Carolina Baseball opened the season with a double-header on Friday afternoon.

Due to inclement weather in the forecast for Sunday the Gamecocks moved up the series, having a double-header on Opening Day.

The Gamecocks would take game one of 5-2. Harman and Evans hit homers, Josh Gunther earned the win, and Austin Valentin picked up the save. South Carolina would walk-off game two with a solo blast from KJ Scobey, and give the Gamecocks a 6-5 win to take the series.

The Gamecocks wrap up the series on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.

