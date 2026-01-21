Photos: Gamecocks triumphant over Sooners

South Carolina Basketball hosted the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday night at Colonial Life Arena.

Both teams came into this game with a 1-4 record in SEC play. The Gamecocks would come out on top over the Sooners 85-76. Elijah Strong would score 11 points in the first three minutes of the game, and would finish with 17. Johnson, Knox, Stute, and Sharavjamts were also in double-digits. South Carolina picked up a much needed win (11-8, 2-4), on my favorite teenager’s 15th Birthday. Happy Birthday M!

