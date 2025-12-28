Photos: Gamecocks truck past Providence

No. 3 South Carolina Women’s Basketball hosted the Providence Friars on Sunday afternoon at Colonial Life Arena.

This was the first meeting between the Gamecocks and Friars in the Staley Era. South Carolina would defeat the Providence 96-55. Madina Okot and Tessa Johnon led all scorers with 18 points a piece. Ta’Niya Latson left the game in the first half after rolling her left ankle during a play under the basket.

The Gamecocks improve to 13-1 on the season and open SEC play on January 1st at 2 p.m. versus Alabama.

Click through the photos below or view the gallery on Flickr.