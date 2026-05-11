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Photos: South Carolina Softball Selection Show

KBD GC Photo 2026by: Katie Dugan46 minutes agoKBDugan

South Carolina Softball learned their postseason fate on Sunday evening at Hickory Tavern in the Vista.

The Gamecocks will be a two-seed in the Los Angeles Regional, paired with the No. 8 national seed UCLA. Players cheered while watching the broadcast. A redemption paring of sorts after falling to the Bruins in their own Super Regional in the 2025 season. This is South Carolinas 4th consecutive postseason appearance.

Read more here.

Click through the photos below or view the gallery on Flickr.

Ashley Chastain Woodard