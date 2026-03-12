Postgame locker room quotes and notes: Who's staying/leaving, player thoughts on Paris returning

Postgame locker room quotes and notes: Who's staying/leaving, player thoughts on Paris returningby: Jack Veltri2 hours agojacktveltriRead In AppMar 11, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Eli Ellis (15) reacts after a made three point basket against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn ImagesGamecockCentral spoke to a handful of South Carolina players after the Gamecocks' season-ending loss in Nashville on Wednesday.