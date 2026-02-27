Priority South Carolina LB target sets visit

Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep four-star linebacker Mikahi Allen is a name to know at the position for South Carolina, and the priority Gamecocks target will be back in Columbia soon.

Allen’s first trip of the spring is set for March 21, when he’ll be at South Carolina to check out the Gamecocks’ spring practice.

It will be a busy couple of months for the Blue Chip backer as he’ll then see Texas A&M (Mar. 28), Texas (April 2), Florida State (April 7), Miami (April 9), and Illinois (April 18).

The 6-foot-1, 218-pounder will cap off the spring by attending a Nike camp on April 12.

Become part of The Insiders Forum on GamecockCentral. Start for $1, and get a complimentary year of The Athletic included with your membership.

Allen visited Columbia when the Gamecocks took on Alabama in October. At the time, the standout defender called the trip a “great experience.”

Carolina will surely try to get him back in town for an official visit as well. Gamecocks defensive coordinator Clayton White is heading up his recruitment.

Allen is ranked No. 153 nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking and the No. 11 linebacker.

As a junior, Allen racked up 58 total tackles, 7 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and three interceptions.

South Carolina has two commitments already, both four-stars, in its 2027 class.

Springfield (Ga.) Effingham County safety Jernard Albright committed to South Carolina on Christmas, followed by Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside cornerback Aamaury Fountain announcing a pledge in early January.