Promising injury updates on two Gamecock pitchers nearing return

South Carolina looks like it could be getting a few reinforcements on the mound in the near future.

Head coach Paul Mainieri shared encouraging updates on right-handers Alex Philpott and Cullen Horowicz, both of whom have yet to pitch for the Gamecocks this season.

“They both threw bullpens yesterday and both looked terrific,” he said on Friday. “So we could potentially be a little ahead of schedule.”

Philpott and Horowicz were key pitchers added from the transfer portal this offseason, but they each dealt with injuries in the preseason.

Your GamecockCentral membership starts at just $1 – and we’ll throw in a complimentary year of access to The Athletic.

Philpott, who spent the past two years at Florida, only pitched once in preseason scrimmages, striking out five with a walk over 2.2 innings. He was likely to be in the weekend rotation before he started having elbow discomfort.

Horowicz pitched sparingly in scrimmages since the fall and would’ve pitched out of the bullpen if healthy. However, their progress is coming along nicely.

“I haven’t seen them today, so I don’t know how they feel in the recovery from yesterday’s bullpens,” Mainieri said. “But they both threw bullpens out on the main mound and both of them look terrific. I mean, they’re not 100 percent back with their velocities and that kind of thing, but they both felt great. They threw a lot of strikes.”

Mainieri’s response was optimistic, though he wasn’t ready to reveal when they’ll be ready to go for game action. The Gamecocks will begin SEC play next Friday when they travel to Florida.

“We’re gonna see how they do today and kind of see what happens through the weekend, and then we’ll see. We’ll go from there,” he said. “… I wouldn’t think either of them would go more than 20 or 25 pitches the first time out.”

Before then, South Carolina will face Princeton in a three-game series, starting with a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch for Game 1 will be at 1 p.m., while Game 2 will begin at approximately 4:30 p.m. Both games will stream on SEC Network+.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!