Randy Clements talks 2026 plans, 2025 struggles for South Carolina offensive line

South Carolina, during an underwhelming 4-8 season in 2025, made multiple staff changes. Following a loss to LSU, the Gamecocks fired offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley. After falling to Ole Miss, they fired offensive coordinator Mike Shula. Then, following the season-ending loss to Clemson, they fired running backs coach Monquel Blackwell.

Head coach Shane Beamer and company replaced Shula with TCU offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and Blackwell with Penn State running backs coach Stan Drayton. However, Beamer let Briles choose the coach for his offensive line.

In choosing, Briles thought of only one person: Randy Clements.

Clements’ history with the Briles family runs deep. He served under Briles as his offensive line coach at TCU, Houston, Baylor and Florida State. Additionally, Clements coached with Briles’s father, Art, at Stephenville High School in Texas during the 1990s.

Beamer said when hiring an offensive coordinator, you want to give them flexibility to build their own staff. However, Shawn Elliott, interim offensive line coach, is remaining on staff for 2026 and will head back to the tight end room. Having coached the position at South Carolina for the final six weeks, Clements plans to pick Elliott’s brain on the Gamecock front seven.

“I’m always looking for a better way,” Clements said. “I mean, I have things that I believe in. I think they’re proven over time, but you’re always looking to improve.”

Clements also told some of the current players to tell him what they enjoyed doing from previous seasons. If they fit what the offense plans on doing, he’d like to keep what they liked. Clements has minor familiarity with some of the returning Gamecocks through recruiting; however, he said he is entering 2026 with a fresh mindset.

Clements knows the difficulty of the job he’s taken for the 2026 season. South Carolina’s offensive line allowed 43 sacks on LaNorris Sellers during the 2025 season. The total ranked them third-worst in the NCAA and the worst among Power four programs.

However, the stats are not daunting to the new South Carolina coach. Clements knows it is a task that they will chip away at every day.

“Honestly, I haven’t looked at the stats from that perspective,” Clements said. “I know what the job is and I know what it’s going to take … It’s just going to be something that we’re going to have to be committed to.”

TCU’s offensive line allowed just 19 sacks in 2025, ranking No. 40 nationally and tied with Houston for No. 5 in the Big 12 conference. However, success at past stops doesn’t mean immediate success elsewhere. Becoming one of the nation’s most competitive offensive lines starts with being effective, he said.

“We believe that everything starts with the run game,” Clements said. “It sets up the opportunities for bigger plays downfield. But our guys have to play together. They have to play hard.”

Clements said he’s looking for passion for the game in potential portal targets. To him, being an offensive lineman is a process that takes total focus and commitment.

“It’s like, you know, O-line, you got five guys playing at once, but you got to have more than that, and they all got to fit together and work together. So, it’ll be a grind, a daily process,” Clements said.