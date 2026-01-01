Ranking the Top 10 moments in South Carolina athletics from 2025

2025 is officially in the books. For South Carolina, it wasn’t the best year in athletics, as all of the major men’s sports were at or near the bottom of the SEC standings, while the women’s sports had much more success with strong seasons.

As the new year begins and we turn the page to 2026, let’s take one last look at some of the top moments from 2025.

No. 10: South Carolina baseball comes from behind to walk off No. 1 LSU in series opener (May 16)

There weren’t many good moments to choose from in Paul Mainieri’s first season at South Carolina, but a come-from-behind win over top-ranked LSU makes the list. Down 5-3 in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Gamecocks scored one run and then two more in the ninth to walk it off. After a Jase Woita triple took a favorable bounce off the top of the left field wall, Dalton Mashore, who was pinch-running for Woita, scored from third base on a wild pitch to win it. This would be the final win of the year for South Carolina.

No. 9: South Carolina WBB beats LSU in top-five showdown (Jan. 24)

Dawn Staley vs. Kim Mulkey. No. 2 South Carolina vs. No. 5 LSU. What more setup could you want for a women’s basketball game? This matchup was tight through the first half, but an 8-0 run by the Gamecocks in the third quarter gave them the cushion they needed to win 66-56 over the Tigers. This marked South Carolina’s 17th straight win against LSU.

No. 8: South Carolina softball wins first 20 games to tie the best start in program history (March 5)

South Carolina softball’s success in 2025 proved to be the best story of the year as the Gamecocks came one win away from advancing to the Women’s College World Series. Not many had super high expectations for Ashley Chastain Woodard’s first season, but that gradually changed as the wins kept coming. The Gamecocks jumped out to a 20-0 start, tied for the best start in program history. Notable wins during that streak came in Durham against No. 8 Duke as South Carolina swept the Blue Devils in a pivotal three-game series. It finished the year with a 44-17 overall record and a 13-11 SEC record.

No. 7: Ari Rodi breaks South Carolina softball’s single-season home run record (May 7)

Six of Chastain Woodard’s players from her time at Charlotte followed her to South Carolina when she was hired last summer. Almost all of them played big roles in the team’s overall success in 2025, but none were more integral than star slugger Ari Rodi. In her first season with the program, Rodi broke the single-season record for home runs in a season when she hit a pair of homers in a 6-2 win over Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament. She finished the year hitting .333 with 17 homers and 55 RBI in 156 at-bats.

No. 6: South Carolina MBB’s Collin Murray-Boyles selected ninth overall in NBA Draft (June 25)

In a season to forget, Collin Murray-Boyles was the lone bright spot for the men’s basketball program. After posting 16.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game as a sophomore, he was selected ninth overall by the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Draft. His selection was the third-highest for a Gamecock player, behind only Tom Riker in 1972 (eighth to the New York Knicks) and Gary Gregor in 1968 (eighth to the Phoenix Suns).

No. 5: Gamecock softball advances to first Super Regional since 2018 (May 18)

After a successful regular season, South Carolina earned a national seed in the NCAA Tournament and hosted a regional in Columbia for the first time since 2018. It was a dominant weekend for the Gamecocks as they swept through their competition, beating Elon in the opener and then outscoring North Florida 11-0 in the final two games to advance to their first Super Regional since 2018. Of course, the season ended in heartbreak after losing in a decisive game three to UCLA in the next round, but it was still a successful season for the program.

No. 4: Vicari Swain’s electric punt return touchdown against Virginia Tech (Aug. 31)

With South Carolina clinging to a two-point lead in the fourth quarter of the Aflac Kickoff Game against Virginia Tech, Vicari Swain returned a punt for an 80-yard touchdown to give the Gamecocks the momentum they needed en route to a 24-11 win in Atlanta. It was an electrifying moment in the game as Swain raced past a few defenders, then did a full 360 spin to break away from a tackler on his way to the end zone for the score.

No. 3: Vicari Swain adds two more punt return touchdowns in same game against SC State (Sept. 7)

Just one week later, Swain followed up his season-opening punt return touchdown with an even better performance against SC State. With the Gamecock offense struggling to put up points, Swain gave the team a massive boost as he became the first Gamecock to return two punts (or kicks of any kind) for touchdowns in a game. His three punt return touchdowns this year tied the school record for the most in a season, becoming the first to do so since Dickie Harris in 1971.

No. 2: LaNorris Sellers announces return for 2026 season (Dec. 22)

In the weeks after South Carolina’s 4-8 season ended, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that the Gamecocks and star quarterback LaNorris Sellers were close to finalizing a deal that would see him return for 2026. Then on Dec. 22, Sellers posted an 81-second video to his social media, sharing that he would be running it back for another season. The video has garnered over one million views on Sellers’ different social media accounts. It was certainly a nice way to wrap up the year, as the Gamecocks have their quarterback back again.

No. 1: South Carolina WBB reaches fifth straight Final Four (March 30)

Taking the top spot in the best moments of 2025, South Carolina picked up a 54-50 win over Duke in the Elite Eight to advance to its fifth straight Final Four. The Gamecocks’ five straight Final Fours are tied for the second-longest streak in NCAA history. They did it by overcoming a four-point fourth-quarter deficit and making some key plays down the stretch to win. South Carolina would go on to beat Texas in the Final Four, then fell in a blowout loss to UConn in the national championship game.

