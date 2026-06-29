'Rebounding will be a priority for us': Lamont Paris, South Carolina learning from past in 2026-27 roster construction

During the 2025-26 season, South Carolina’s men’s basketball had a roster based around experience and perimeter shooting. The season before, the Gamecocks had a young group built around interior play.

Neither of those recipes worked. South Carolina went 12-20 with 2024-25’s rim-running young guns and followed it up with a 13-19 record with its three-point-shooting vets.

Head coach Lamont Paris returned to the drawing board after back-to-back tumultuous seasons. He hopes he’s struck that balance that earned the Gamecocks their first NCAA Tournament trip since 2017 in 2023-24.

“I used the peanut butter and jelly sandwich analogy before, and I still think that holds true,” Paris said.

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South Carolina’s three-point shooting in 2025-26 jumped to a staggering 44 percent of possessions from 39 percent in ’24-25. However, Paris’s tournament group split that difference, shooting from range 41 percent of the time, according to CBB Analytics. In other words, they found some form of balance.

Paris knows last season’s group had major issues inside the paint. He hopes that his transfer portal additions can remedy that issue.

” I don’t think it was any secret that there were some deficiencies in the front court at times,” Paris said. “… And then a year before that, our strength was, you know, with Collin (Murray-Boyles) and Nick (Pringle), was our front court. So I think we’ve done a good job of, in the diversification process of getting some front-court and back-court combinations that I think can be really good together.”

South Carolina brought in multiple foreign bigs who played professionally overseas, including 6-foot-11 Juan Fernández from Argentina and Wisconsin transfer Aleksas Bieliauskas. The Gamecocks also brought in JUCO post-player Nasir Hines.

“I think we’ve addressed some of those things to where rebounding will be a priority for us,” Paris said. “The possession doesn’t end but a couple of ways: you turn the ball over, the other team scores, or you rebound a miss. It’s the only way that you get the ball back, and so we need to be able to rebound misses better.”

South Carolina rebounded only 67.9 percent of its opponents’ misses in 2025-26. On the offensive glass, that number drops to 27.2 percent. However, they allowed their opponents to rebound 32 percent of their misses and grab 72 percent of rebounds on the defensive glass.

Paris believes the guys he brought in are “naturally better rebounders” who are “more aggressive around the rim.”

While rebounding marked the issue last season, the 2024-25 season saw the Gamecocks being unable to make the clutch shot to put games away. That problem became apparent on day one when South Carolina dropped a buy game to North Florida, 71-74, being outscored in the second half by eight points.

It happened again multiple times throughout SEC play, when South Carolina dropped a game to then-No. 2 Auburn, 66-63, after leading by nine.

However, none was worse than when the Gamecocks blew their almost-wire-to-wire lead over eventual national champion Florida, falling 70-69.

“We didn’t make shots the way we needed to in crunch time. We maybe turned the ball over,” Paris said. “You look at Florida, who was national champs that year, and we had a double-figure lead. They had to press us, and at the end, we coughed it up some. That’s how they ended up winning the game on a buzzer-beater.”

South Carolina hopes it has addressed these needs by promoting its depth in 2026-27. Winning experience in players like Cam Heide also helps, in Paris’s eyes.

“Size, overall size, depth of size, physicality, rebounding … those are some of the basketball things. Generally speaking, though, experience, experience at winning programs, I think it says a lot about your mindset, honestly,” Paris said.

However, games are not played on paper. Whether South Carolina’s third roster overhaul will work remains to be seen.