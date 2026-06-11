South Carolina hiring Wake Forest hitting coach Bill Cilento

New South Carolina baseball coach Kevin Schnall is wasting no time assembling his staff in Columbia.

The Gamecocks are adding Wake Forest hitting coach Bill Cilento in the same role. D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers first reported the move on Thursday night.

South Carolina is also set to add veteran Coastal Carolina assistant Chad Oxendine, who was a candidate for the Chanticleers’ head job.

Cilento has spent the last 17 years with the Demon Deacons, primarily working with the hitters and infielders.

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He has helped 64 players get drafted or sign pro contracts over the last 12 years, according to his Wake Forest bio.

Cilento was promoted to the Deamon Deacons’ associate head coach role in 2019.

“Cilento is the lifeblood of our program,” head coach Tom Walter said at the time, per his bio. “He is a relentless recruiter, a gifted teacher and the consummate professional. Most importantly, he is a wonderful father and an incredible example to our student-athletes of what a kind, empathetic, and loyal DEAC looks like.”

Oxendine served as Schnall’s associate head coach and recruiting coordinator for the last two seasons in Conway.

A standout catcher for the Chanticleers in his playing days, Oxendine had spent the previous three years as the head coach at Longwood. Prior to that, during an original stint with Coastal, he served in a variety of roles, including director of baseball operations and later director of player development, operations, and analytics.

Cilento and Oxendine are set to join pitching coach Matt Williams on Schnall’s first staff in Columbia.

The first-year Gamecocks head coach is expected to bring several other coaches and support staff with him, including Tyler Shewmaker, Matt Pepin, Mickey Beach, and Dylan Eskew.

Schnall was officially hired by South Carolina on Wednesday and will be introduced with a welcome party and press conference on Friday night.

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