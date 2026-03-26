Rocky start dooms South Carolina softball in rivalry loss to Clemson

South Carolina has scuffled for much of this season, even opening SEC play 1-5 through the first two weekends. But if there were ever a moment for a win that could start to shift momentum, it would be Wednesday night against in-state rival Clemson.

However, the No. 23 Gamecocks’ inconsistencies to this point have been no fluke, and it continued in an 8–0 run-rule loss to the Tigers at Beckham Field.

Nealy Lamb, who shut down Clemson’s lineup over five shutout innings in this matchup last year, got rocked almost immediately this time. She failed to escape the first inning, allowing four runs on four hits while recording just one out.

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Jori Heard came in relief of Lamb and fared a lot better, giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits over 3.2 innings. She’s continued to be the best pitcher on staff for the Gamecocks (21-13, 1-5 SEC) this year, lowering her overall ERA to 1.45.

KG Favors and Julie Kelley each pitched after Heard exited, allowing one run apiece. At that point, the deficit grew too much for South Carolina to overcome, especially given some of its recent offensive struggles.

The Gamecocks had no answers for Tigers’ starter Sierra Maness, who pitched her ninth complete game of the season.

Maness, a USC Upstate transfer, has been Clemson’s top pitcher in her first year with the program. She showed exactly why on Wednesday, tossing six shutout innings against the Gamecocks and allowing just four hits in the circle. She struck out four and didn’t issue any walks.

South Carolina only put one runner in scoring position against Maness the entire night.

Quincee Lilio led the way with two hits in three at-bats in the leadoff spot. The rest of the lineup went a combined 2-for-19 (.105) at the plate.

Up next: The Gamecocks will head to Starkville on Saturday to begin a three-game series with No. 12 Mississippi State. First pitch will be at 3 p.m. on SEC Network+.

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