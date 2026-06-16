Schnall, Lemonis want to bring back South Carolina-Coastal Carolina baseball series

It’s been more than 10 years since South Carolina and Coastal Carolina last played each other in baseball. But it looks like that will change in the near future.

Both programs officially introduced their new head coaches on Friday, with South Carolina welcoming in Kevin Schnall during an event at Founders Park. The Chanticleers hired Schnall’s successor in former national championship-winning coach Chris Lemonis.

During their press conferences, Schnall and Lemonis each brought up the idea of reviving the series between the two in-state programs once again.

“We’re ready to play,” Schnall said. “That was the first thing that we had to negotiate. We have to play Coastal Carolina, and Jeremiah (Donati) agreed, so we will start playing Coastal Carolina.”

Lemonis, who won the College World Series at Mississippi State in 2021, is also very much open to it. However, he’d like to see South Carolina make the trip down to Springs Brooks Stadium, which hasn’t happened since 2015.

“I’ve heard this quote a lot over time. ‘Anyone, anywhere, anytime,'” Lemonis said. “So maybe the Gamecocks will come down here and play us in Conway.”

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South Carolina and Coastal have met 18 times in their history, with the Gamecocks holding a 12-6 lead in the all-time series. They last met on April 5, 2016 in Columbia, with South Carolina winning 4-2.

A couple of years before that most recent meeting, the two programs squared off in a Super Regional in Myrtle Beach in 2010, where the Gamecocks won a pair of one-run games to advance to the College World Series and ultimately capture the program’s first national championship.

“The Gamecocks broke our hearts, and as you guys remember, that group of guys went on to win back-to-back national championships,” Schnall said. “Pretty amazing to think. I remember walking out of the Myrtle Beach Pelican Stadium, the place was packed in Garnet and Black, over 5000 Gamecocks fans, and I remember saying to myself, ‘Wow, what would it be like to be a part of that.'”

What also helps with the potential of renewing this series is that Schnall and Lemonis are good friends.

“One of my best friends in the business is Kevin Schnall. We’re very close,” Lemonis said. “In Omaha last year, I’d take numerous phone calls as we talked and talked about things. I don’t know anybody who bleeds teal more than this guy. I thank him because when somebody hands you off something, you want it better than it was given to you, and I think he’s done that in his time here.”

Schnall, who leaves Coastal Carolina after spending 27 years total in Conway across his playing and coaching career, said he spoke to Lemonis on Friday morning after Lemonis was named his successor.

“Number one, Chris Lemonis, I have great respect for. He’s a friend of mine. I want Coastal Carolina to be great,” Schnall said. “… I’m there for him. I’ll always be there for him.”

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