Scobey's walk-off blast seals Opening Day doubleheader sweep for South Carolina

If there was a chance for KJ Scobey to end the game with one swing, he was going to hesitate.

As soon as Elijah Foster pitched a scoreless ninth inning, he knew his moment was coming.

With South Carolina locked into a tied game entering the bottom of the ninth, Scobey was due up first as the Gamecocks looked to finish off Opening Day with a bang. Three pitches later, he called his shot.

On a 0-2 pitch left up in the zone, Scobey launched a towering fly ball to left field, dropped his bat and watched it sail out for a walk-off solo homer, lifting the Gamecocks to a 6-5 win over Northern Kentucky and completing the doubleheader sweep Friday evening.

“It’s gotta be up there,” Scobey said when asked where hitting a walk-off home run on Opening Day ranks in his career moments. “It was sick. It was really cool.”

Scobey’s blast was the one to cap off the win, but the path to get to that moment was far from smooth. The Gamecocks (2-0) trailed not once but twice in the late innings and were forced to respond each time. Through six innings, they created traffic but couldn’t cash in, going 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and managing just one run entering the seventh.

If not for Scobey, Tyler Bak might have been the night’s ultimate hero. In both instances where South Carolina trailed, the Wofford transfer delivered. His first big swing came in the seventh, when he lined a 1-2 pitch into right field to give the Gamecocks their first lead of the game.

But after Parker Marlatt surrendered three runs in the eighth to put Northern Kentucky back in front, Bak found himself at the plate again with the bases loaded and two outs. Following two walks and a hit-by-pitch that extended the inning, he ripped a two-run single into center to tie the game at five.

“Let me go out on a limb and say they were the two biggest hits of the year,” head coach Paul Mainieri said jokingly. “First day of the season. But that’s what it takes to win games. Tyler came through, and I knew he would, and then you just felt it in your bones that KJ was going to end the game right there.”

Bak finished 3-for-5 with four RBI at the plate in just his second game with South Carolina.

“Coming into the first game, I was a little nervous,” Bak admitted. “But after my first AB, I felt really confident in myself and my abilities, especially with my teammates.”

“You ain’t look nervous out there,” Scobey said afterwards.

It may only be day one, but starting the season the right way carried weight for a program looking to move past last year’s disappointment, especially when it required overcoming adversity.

“When your team is behind and they don’t give up, and they find a way, it builds chemistry on your team. It builds a love for each other,” Mainieri said. “It shows that anything is possible if you just don’t give up and you keep believing in yourself. All the life lessons that you try to teach kids come to pass when you have games like this, and it can just really do amazing things for the entire squad.”

Now, as the Gamecocks look to complete an Opening Weekend sweep, Mainieri believes the come-from-behind win could spark something bigger.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if tomorrow we come out and really have a good offensive day,” he said. “And I hope we do because I do think that we’re capable of being a really good offensive team.”

Up next: South Carolina will wrap up its series with Northern Kentucky on Saturday afternoon. First pitch will be at 2 p.m. on SEC Network+. Brandon Stone will make his first start of the season.

