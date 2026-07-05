Scott Davis: Just doing it under Jeremiah Donati

Scott Davis has followed South Carolina athletics for more than 40 years and offers commentary from a fan’s perspective. During football season, he writes a weekly column for GamecockCentral. Year-round, he publishes a Friday newsletter. We occasionally share that newsletter on the site, and his latest edition is below.

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When the calendar flipped over to July earlier this week, something big happened for South Carolina athletics.

It wasn’t a major recruiting victory (though those have also been coming). It wasn’t the announcement of a new coach (though that has happened recently, too). It wasn’t, in fact, the arrival or departure of a human being, the opening of a new building or the creation of a new sport.

And yet it mattered.

On July 1, the university began a 10-year apparel deal with Nike, ending its nearly two-decade sponsorship agreement with Under Armour. On the surface, the agreement may seem like just another high-dollar pursuit in a sport that is suddenly awash in deal-making, money grabs and financial transactions.

Indeed, these kinds of announcements are now commonplace around college athletics: On the same day that South Carolina announced it was moving to Nike, Penn State and Tennessee began new deals with Adidas. This is life in the fast lane of college sports in 2026.

Still, moving over from Under Armour to Nike seemed to symbolize something greater for South Carolina athletics, a subtle yet potent commitment that the school is making to becoming a true player.

When South Carolina inked the Under Armour deal way back in the mid-2000s, UA was considered an up-and-coming brand. It felt like a good fit for a school trying to make a name for itself in the SEC.

But though the university’s relationship with Under Armour was by all accounts a solid one, Under Armour did not in the ensuing decades become the next Nike. In fact, no one did.

As it turns out, Nike is still Nike.

Nike is Air Jordan. Nike is LeBron James. Nike is the apparel sponsor for elite college football brands like Alabama, Texas, LSU, Georgia and Ohio State, and North Carolina and Duke in basketball. In 2024, 17 of the preseason Top 25 college football teams were sponsored by the Swoosh.

Like its old advertising slogan, Nike just does it. Still.

And right now under athletics director Jeremiah Donati, South Carolina is just doing it, too.

Making Moves

Donati, of course, is still getting acclimated to his role as AD at South Carolina. He arrived in Columbia from TCU in December 2024, and to date has only been through a single football season as the head of the school’s athletic department. We’re still finding out what kind of leader he can be.

Yet his impact is already beginning to be felt.

Almost immediately, he began pursuing a bond with Nike, far and away the preeminent apparel brand in college sports (and sports in general). “After I was here for a short period of time, it was pretty clear that we have a really strong national brand, but just felt like there was more to be done there and there was more that we could do,” he told Gamecock Central recently.

Less than two years into his tenure, South Carolina is now officially aligned with Nike. It was a master class in identifying a potential improvement and getting it done rather than studying it and talking about it and contemplating it forever.

That wasn’t all he’s gotten done in recent weeks. The AD also aced his first major hiring test.

After Gamecock baseball crashed into the abyss under Paul Mainieri (a coach Donati inherited and one of the least popular South Carolina coaches of my lifetime), Donati appeared to quickly identify his prime target: Coastal Carolina’s Kevin Schnall.

Days after Coastal’s season ended, Schnall was in uniform as South Carolina’s new coach. We moved from Point A to Point B in a sprint rather than a stroll.

On the surface, the hire wasn’t a slam dunk. Schnall graduated from Coastal and had led the program to the College World Series finals. Coastal has won a national title in baseball more recently than South Carolina has, and there was every reason to believe that it might be easier for the Chanticleers to get to Omaha on a semi-regular basis without negotiating the SEC gauntlet that Gamecock baseball faces each season.

Despite those obstacles, Donati got it done.

The search didn’t linger indefinitely, didn’t go back and forth, didn’t seem to fall into the endless twists and turns that have often defined South Carolina coaching sagas (remember the soap opera following Steve Spurrier’s departure, which wound up with fallback option Will Muschamp leading the football program?)

This time, there was no soap opera. Donati wanted Schnall and got him.

What’s he planning for an encore?

Major Tests Await

Though the early returns for Donati have been impressive, and Gamecock fans have warmed to his leadership, the future still looks daunting.

The AD took the reins just as a massive overhaul of Williams-Brice Stadium was gearing up to begin, and this fall, fans will have their first look at the new-fangled ballpark on George Rogers Boulevard.

Will the opening be seamless? Will the new additions sparkle and impress? We won’t know the answers to those questions until September, but this is Williams-Brice we’re talking about. This is a near-century-old cornerstone of Gamecock athletics, the largest thread in the fabric of who we are. This is going to be an important moment for the department.

And this football season will be important, too.

Donati’s two major men’s sports programs – football and basketball – need to improve in a hurry. No doubt he knows it, as do the coaches of those two programs.

Head football coach Shane Beamer has been a popular and inspirational figure amongst the South Carolina faithful, but despite the fan base’s affection for him, it would be all but impossible for him survive another 4-8, 1-7-in-the-SEC showing as his team delivered in 2025. Men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris is in a similar “make or break” situation.

It’s difficult to gauge the success or failure of a college athletics director until he or she has hired a football or men’s basketball coach. And while we may hope that Donati doesn’t need to search for someone to fill either position any time soon, those decisions are always looming in the background for every AD in the country.

But for now, the Donati Era is off to a flying start.

For now, South Carolina is just doing it.

And now, they have to keep doing it.

Tell me your thoughts on Jeremiah Donati’s leadership by writing me at [email protected].

How do you think Jeremiah Donati is doing? Join the discussion on The Insiders Forum.

