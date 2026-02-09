SEC analyst Cole Cubelic goes in-depth on new South Carolina OL Jacarrius Peak

SEC Network analyst and former Auburn offensive lineman Cole Cubelic is one of the best in the business at taking fans below the surface level on his “Cube Show” podcast, whether that’s breaking down Xs and Os or providing player evaluations.

During the offseason, Cubelic is diving into several transfer portal additions for various SEC teams, and this week’s edition features the crown jewel of South Carolina’s portal class, NC State transfer offensive tackle Jacarrius Peak.

“There’s a lot of hype around this young man,” Cubelic begins. “Six-foot-4, 308, super athletic.”

While Cubelic raves over the overall athleticism of the new Gamecock, he also points out that there are some flaws to his game that the Carolina staff will look to clean up during his final year of eligibility.

“Thirteen starts last year, 862 snaps, 144 snaps in the three-point stance,” he says. “I love that because it shows you he’s got some versatility as to how he can play, how he fires off the ball. His technique and fundamentals have been utilized in different ways. Just any kind of versatility you can add, I think, is a positive. He did have six flags last year. 11 pressures allowed. But he’s got some great things about him that I love. There may be a few more problems with him than what people have pointed out and what people have tried to discuss that I want to try and show you.”

Cubelic is not wrong in pointing out that the multi-year Wolfpack starter has garnered plenty of praise this offseason.

In addition to being the top o-lineman, Rivals ranked Peak the No. 3 overall player in the portal this cycle.

In On3’s Impact Rankings, which seek to rank college players much like the recruiting industry has long ranked high school prospects, Peak is the No. 2 offensive tackle in college football.

In his breakdown, which you can watch here, Cubelic went over three specific plays from this past season, while also giving a broader view of Peak’s body of work.

“Super athletic,” he says. “I think actually plays a little heavier than he’s listed. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s really 325, 330. When he sits on folks and the movement he’s able to get at the point of attack at times, he’s got that ability. Now I will say this. He plays out over his toes at times. All right, he gets a little bit overzealous, tries to get way out in front of people. And he’s going to end up on his face mask every now and then.

“When he does that, those feet get planted in the ground. He’s not able to adjust. He’s not able to continue to get depth on some of his pass sets. And we can hurt him in the run game as well. Those are the things that have to improve.”

Peak will be entering an offense run by first-year South Carolina offensive coordinator Kendal Briles as the Gamecocks drift away from the more “pro-style” approach they’ve used to this point under Shane Beamer.

South Carolina loved Peak’s athleticism as a fit for what they’re trying to do, and Cubelic likes the scheme fit as well.

“But the tempo that’s going to be used, the RPO game is going to be there in this offense,” he said. “I think he’ll be fine with what he’s going to be asked to do. How he’s going to hold up, I think he’ll be okay. Because he does a really nice job of forcing guys to get around him, both inside or outside, in pass protection.

“And once you do that, usually in this offense, you’re not going to be able to get home because the ball’s going to be out quick a lot of times. And you have to defend RPOs and you’re defending quarterback runs. So I think he’s a good fit schematically for what they do. A lot of similarities in what he’s been doing.”

Cubelic continued to rave about Peak’s athleticism and upside, just believes the next step is for him to play more consistently.

“I think athletically, he’s off the charts,” Cubelic continued. “And he’s got some mean to him. He’s got some nasty to him. I’d like to see a little bit more of what he’s got in him. We can see it more consistently. Some of that comes with the fundamental flaws of getting out in front of himself, getting on his toes, lunging a little bit too much. And he’s not able to finish blocks, especially against quicker defenders, the way that he wants to.

“But I like this young man. I expect him to contribute heavily to South Carolina this year. I think he’ll be a player, somebody that can help that offense.”