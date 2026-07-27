SEC podcast host has high hopes for South Carolina in 2026: 'They're closer than ever'

There’s a lot of potential, but there are just as many unknowns and question marks for South Carolina this season. Will Kendal Briles make a real difference calling plays? Will the offensive line actually be improved? Can South Carolina rebound after a bad season last year?

All of the questions could lead to resounding yeses in a few months, but right now, it’s just all speculation until the games begin. That said, some people think those things will happen for the Gamecocks, including Shane Sheridan, more commonly known as “Cousin Shane” from That SEC Podcast.

Sheridan is very high on South Carolina this year. So much so that he’s picked the Gamecocks to finish fifth in his SEC preseason media poll.

“I feel like there is this us-against-the-world mentality,” Sheridan told GamecockCentral at SEC Media Days last week. “You saw that with Ole Miss making that late run in the College Football Playoffs. I’m expecting something similar to this. You always hear when teams are having a bad season, they’re like, ‘We have a players-only meeting.’ Brother, they had it last year. I can feel it with this football team. They’re closer than ever.”

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Sheridan feels especially confident about the offense and the chances for a big jump. He pointed out how much of a difference he anticipates Briles making for LaNorris Sellers, who’s going into his third year as the Gamecocks’ starting quarterback.

“Something that we were talking about earlier is the LaNorris Sellers-Briles connection. People aren’t talking about it near enough. There’s going to be immediate impact,” he said. “Talking to Beamer the other day, it felt like that relationship was like, ‘How can we make your life easier?’ That’s what I feel like Sellers hasn’t been getting here the last couple seasons.”

This will be Sellers’ fourth offensive coordinator since his freshman year in 2023. He worked with Dowell Loggains for two seasons, then Mike Shula last season before he was fired midseason. Mike Furrey called plays in the interim for the final three games of the year before Briles was hired in December.

“For so many years, I’m trying to figure out what this coordinator is going to do. I’m trying to figure out how it’s going to work with LaNorris Sellers. Are we going to get the running game finally going?” Sheridan said. “Briles will naturally get that with the way he runs his offenses. I also think that LaNorris Sellers will not be running for his life. That’s why we were so aggressive in the portal and getting, you know, 50 offensive linemen — you need it.”

Sheridan believes the schedule sets up well for South Carolina to have success right away. The Gamecocks will open with two likely wins against Kent State and Towson. Mississippi State will come into town on Sept. 19 for the SEC home opener at Williams-Brice Stadium.

But it’s what comes directly after that Sheridan feels will be the make-or-break game of the season.

“Good season, great season. We need to have a great season. And to have a great season, dude, we’re going to a nine-game SEC schedule,” Sheridan said. “There’s not a better start to it than what South Carolina has right now. You want to talk about absolute momentum? You feel that in the locker room, you feel that with the fans. The place will be jumping by the time we get to this Alabama game. You need to be undefeated by it without a doubt.

“To have the season that you want, to have the season that Beamer wants, for us to legitimately have conversations late November if South Carolina should get in or not, then no reason you can’t go beat Bama. I mean, I’m telling you, if you got all those wins behind you, that’s your game.”