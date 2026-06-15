Second Team All-ASUN infielder Irianis Garcia commits to South Carolina softball

Stetson three-star transfer infielder Irianis Garcia has committed to South Carolina softball following an official visit to the school.

“I picked South Carolina because it felt like a place where I could grow both as a person and on the field,” Garcia told GamecockCentral. “I loved everything about the program and am so thankful for the opportunity.”

GamecockCentral reported the visit was taking place in an intel piece over the weekend.

Garcia is ranked the No. 9 middle infielder in the portal after hitting .378 with 11 home runs and 45 RBI for the Hatters this year.

🥎 RELATED: South Carolina softball transfer portal headquarters 🥎

The Second Team All-ASUN performer started all 59 games and slashed .378/.458/.637 while scoring a single-season program record 54 runs.

North Carolina also got Garcia on campus for an official visit.

The rising junior has two years of eligibility remaining.

The Saint Petersburg, Fla. native, is the fourth commitment in the Gamecocks’ transfer portal cycle.

Commitments (4)

RHP Irianis Garcia (Stetson) – 6/15

MIF Morgan Sharpe (Western Kentucky) – 6/9

MIF Kaytlin Greenwood (Wofford) – 5/28

C Brooke Bennett (Longwood) – 5/27

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