See where South Carolina places among ESPN senior writer's future power rankings

As the offseason winds down, more and more rankings come to the forefront of the college football world. The most recent of which included ESPN senior writer Adam Rittenberg’s College Football Future Power Rankings through 2027.

South Carolina checked in at No. 46 among the 68 power four programs in Division I FBS football.

Rittenberg’s criteria when evaluating teams in his ranking included their roster management through the 2027 season. He also assessed a program’s quarterback outlook alongside its offensive and defensive lines.

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South Carolina’s ranking in Rittenberg’s ranking is a significant drop from a season ago. The Gamecocks checked in at No. 18 in Rittenberg’s 2026 preseason future power rankings.

South Carolina’s place on the 2027 ranking sees it slotted one spot above the Kentucky Wildcats. They also rank 13th among the SEC’s 16 programs.

The Gamecocks’ addition of offensive coordinator Kendal Briles looms large over the program, according to Rittenberg. However, it isn’t all doom and gloom for Beamer’s Gamecocks.

“Despite the on-field struggles in 2025, coach Shane Beamer still signed the nation’s No. 25 recruiting class (per ESPN), which includes six SC Next 300 players and 10 four-star prospects,” Rittenberg wrote.

The Gamecocks 2026 recruiting class is headlined by in-state talent in former Dutch Fork edge rusher Julian Walker and former South Pointe safety J’Zavien Currence. Their 19 high school commits and nine blue chips gave South Carolina the No. 18 class in the nation, according to Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings.

The keys to South Carolina’s success in 2026, however, stand on the shoulders of its veteran stars: LaNorris Sellers, Nyck Harbor and Dylan Stewart.

“South Carolina made the necessary investments after a very rough 2025 season,” Rittenberg wrote. “It retained Sellers, Stewart, leading receiver Nyck Harbor and others, while engineering a portal push to upgrade the offensive line, provide more depth on the defensive line and add other weapons for Sellers.”

LaNorris Sellers‘ production took a step back during his redshirt sophomore campaign with South Carolina. The star quarterback saw a dip in all major categories, alongside an increase in interceptions by one.

Sellers finished the 2025 season with 2,437 yards for 13 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He also completed 178 of his 293 attempts, good for a 60 percent completion percentage.

Rittenberg believes South Carolina should rise again if Briles can maximize Sellers’ talent in 2026. It may be the last chance for the Gamecocks to do so, as Sellers is NFL Draft eligible.

“He’s a junior but likely will move on after 2026, when the team likely will turn to redshirt freshman Cutter Woods, also an in-state product,” Rittenberg wrote.

Woods saw limited time as South Carolina’s third-string quarterback in 2025. He got action in three games as a true freshman, completing eight of his 11 attempts for 69 yards and an interception.

South Carolina also brought in freshman quarterback Landon Duckworth alongside Lucian Anderson III out of the transfer portal. Among the four scholarship QBs for the Gamecocks are walk-ons Jimmy Francis and Brandon Cunningham.

Rittenberg also noted South Carolina’s significant shakeup in its offensive line room that included the addition of NC State’s Jacarrius Peak.

Peak currently sits sidelined with a leg injury; however, he is expected to make a full recovery by September. Beamer’s most recent report in late April on the transfer tackle was that he was “ahead of schedule” in his recovery.

Despite a difficult 2025 campaign, the future at South Carolina remains bright in many ways. The Gamecocks open their season on Sept. 5 against Kent State at 12:45 p.m. EDT live on the SEC Network.