Shane Beamer explains 'extremely difficult' decision to move on from Davonte Miles

Former South Carolina defensive tackle Davonte Miles was arrested on Feb. 10 and faced a marijuana charge. Two days later, Miles had been dismissed from the team.

Meeting with the media for the first time since the incident two weeks ago, head coach Shane Beamer was asked about the decision to cut Miles.

“It was extremely difficult because of how I feel about Davonte as a person and how I care about him — still do — along with every other player on this team,” Beamer said on Tuesday. “But there’s also expectations and a standard of what’s expected in this program, on and off the field, and this was a situation where it wasn’t being met.”

Miles, a redshirt senior getting set for his second season with the Gamecocks, was stopped at about 1 p.m. for an improper display of the vehicle tag and a window tint violation, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Officers noted the smell of marijuana coming from the car when they began to search through it.

After searching inside the vehicle, officers found about 20 individual bags of “green plant material consistent with marijuana.” A firearm was also seized during the search due to its proximity to narcotics.

Miles was placed under arrest and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana (first offense). He was booked in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

“We have a sign when you walk out of our building each and every day, when you come in downstairs, don’t get tired of doing what’s right,” Beamer said. “That was just a situation where I felt like the standard wasn’t being met. It was best for both of us to move on.”

Beamer described it as an “emotional” conversation in his office when he broke the news to Miles. He also wishes Miles well, and it doesn’t appear there is any ill will on either side over how things unfolded.

“I still talk to him. We’ll always talk to him. I care about him,” he said. “He may not be a member of this program, but I love him and want him to have a great quality of life on and off the field here moving forward, and I want to help him in any way that I can.

“But I’m also responsible to all the other players on this team and the people in this program to do what’s right for the overall program too.”

In his lone season with the program, Miles recorded six tackles, a tackle for a loss, a half sack and a quarterback hurry over 11 games. He previously spent three seasons at Bowling Green.

The Gamecocks also suspended Miles for one game last season for an unspecified “violation of team standards.” He missed the Oklahoma game as one of three total players suspended for what Beamer called a “selfish decision.” Miles returned to action following his suspension, and the Oklahoma game was the only one he missed all season.