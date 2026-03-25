Shutout starts define opening NCAA Tournament weekend for South Carolina women's basketball

South Carolina women’s basketball’s SEC Tournament final started in a worst-case scenario. The Gamecocks fell behind early and quickly trailed 14-0. Simply put, the Texas Longhorns punched them in the mouth, and South Carolina could never fully get up from there.

They did not like it.

Two weeks later, when the NCAA Tournament began, South Carolina outscored opponents 30-4 over the opening six minutes across first and second round games. Against No. 16 seed Southern, the Gamecocks raced out to a 15-0 lead. South Carolina then carried that dominance into their second-round game against No. 9 seed Southern California, jumping out to a 13-0 lead.

“It’s like animals released from a cage,” senior guard Ta’Niya Latson said. “I feel like we’re just ready to play … We don’t like getting punched in the face first, so we have to set the first punch. That’s something we learned from the SEC Tournament loss.”

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Head coach Dawn Staley credited the Gamecocks defense for the quick starts. South Carolina had three steals in the opening quarter against both Southern and SoCal. Additionally, the Gamecocks held opponents to 25 percent from the field in the opening quarter. South Carolina also did not allow a single three-point make in the opening quarter in either game.

“I think we are creating some offense from our defense,” Staley said. “When you’re able to see the ball go in and shoot a high percentage shot, it really is a momentum builder.”

Latson said ahead of the Gamecocks game against Southern California that the team’s start against the Jaguars was “South Carolina basketball.” Additionally, she reiterated Staley’s point of defense transitioning to early offense.

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However, Staley did admit they gave some possessions away by trying to play too fast. The Gamecocks committed four opening-quarter turnovers against the Trojans. To Southern Cal guard Jazzy Davidson, the Gamecocks eight first-quarter offensive boards were a factor early.

“I think we’re starting to connect,” Staley said of her team. “I do think the excitement of playing in the NCAA Tournament has lifted them to play connected basketball.

That said, Staley knows South Carolina has a difficult road ahead. When the Gamecocks tip off in the Sweet 16, they’ll match up with Oklahoma. The Sooners previously defeated South Carolina in overtime during the regular season, 94-82.

“Yeah, we lost to them, but that was four games [into SEC play?] That was the beginning of SEC [play]. I think we’re ready for the challenge,” Johnson said.