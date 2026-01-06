In-state South Carolina softball talent named to D1Softball's top freshman list

South Carolina softball utility player Ansley Bennett could factor into the team’s success this spring during her first year on campus. A two-way star at the high school level at Summerville, the Palmetto State native could fight in multiple position battles, including in the circle.

On Monday, D1Softball announced that Bennett was one of 100 first-year players on their D100 Freshman Watch List, a collection of the outlet’s top talent from the high school class of 2025.

Her high school resume makes it easy to see why the D1Softball team is high on Bennett.

The 5-foot-6 Gamecock won the South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year honor in 2023 and 2024. She may have won it again in 2025 had the nation’s No. 1 player, class of 2026 signee Aspen Boulware, not won instead. The four-time All-State performer’s pitching numbers were microscopic, and she showed off real power at the plate. She throws and bats from the right side.

Bennett was one of four high school prospects in the class of 2025 to sign with South Carolina. Joining here were outfielders Dakota Potter and Kai Byers and right-handed pitcher KG Favors. All four were highly thought of out of high school, but Bennett was the only one from the Palmetto State.

USC also signed 10 players from the transfer portal this offseason.

Softball America analysts Tara Henry, Brady Vernon, and Gray Robertson are high on the Gamecocks this year. The trio ranked South Carolina 12th, 14th, and 17th, respectively, in their offseason rankings.

USC will look to follow up a historic 2025 campaign. The Gamecocks won 44 games, made the Super Regionals, and finished a program-best 10th in the final USA Softball/ESPN.com poll. Carolina also finished in the top 15 of every major poll, including 14th, according to Softball America.

