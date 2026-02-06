South Carolina 2B Logan Sutter named NCBWA Preseason All-American

South Carolina second baseman Logan Sutter has been named a National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Preseason All-American, the organization announced on Friday.

Sutter, a redshirt senior, is in his first season with the Gamecocks after transferring in from Purdue this offseason. In two seasons with the Boilermakers, he hit .349 with 23 home runs, 99 RBI and a 1.135 OPS across 103 career games.

Sutter was an All-Big Ten Second Team performer in 2025 after becoming the fifth player in Purdue history with at least 15 home runs and 60 RBI in a season. He also hit a program-best 22 doubles to go along with a team-leading 1.180 OPS.

Before Purdue, Sutter spent two years at Folsom Lake College, where he hit .390 in 2023 and was a two-time All-Big 8 selection and a JUCO All-American in 2023.

As he begins his lone season at South Carolina, Sutter is competing to be the team’s everyday second baseman. Head coach Paul Mainieri previously said Sutter would likely get the first opportunity to start once the season begins.

Speaking of which, the Gamecocks will open the 2026 season next Friday, Feb. 13, against Northern Kentucky in a three-game weekend series. First pitch for Opening Day will be at 4 p.m. on SEC Network+.

