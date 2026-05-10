South Carolina adds Alabama offensive lineman

Oxford (Ala.) class of 2027 three-star offensive lineman Jaxon Elston announced his commitment to South Carolina on Sunday afternoon, moving up what was originally planned as a June decision.

Elston chooses offensive line coach Randy Clements and the Gamecocks over fellow finalists Arkansas and Georgia Tech. He also credited his relationship with assistant o-line coach Jason Smith.

The Gamecocks made a major move when Elston visited in March.

“This visit most definitely helped Carolina,” he told Rivals Chad Simmons at the time. “I love the school a lot, especially knowing I can have the chance to reunite with past teammates. What really stood out to me was the tradition they have going down there. All the players are close and have genuine relationships.”

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The 6-foot-4.5, 321-pounder is ranked the No. 86 interior offensive line prospect in his class and the No. 38 prospect in Alabama, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an average of the three major sets of rankings.

In addition to his three finalists, Elston also has offers from Auburn, Georgia, Virginia Tech, Missouri, and Florida State, among others.

Elston is a former teammate of South Carolina freshman linebacker Keenan Britt at Oxford High.

Elston is the seventh commitment in the Gamecocks’ 2027 class, joining Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy four-star S Jernard Albright, Waxahachie (Texas) three-star QB Jerry Meyer III, Prospect (Texas) three-star IOL Will Endicott, Fayetteville (N.C.) Seventy-First High four-star DL John Archer, Kennesaw (Ga.) Harrison three-star WR D.J. Huggins, and Brentwood (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy three-star TE Judah Lancaster.