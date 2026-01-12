South Carolina adds analyst to staff with major ties to Kendal Briles

South Carolina has officially added Mike Anthony, a long-time right-hand man of new offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, to its staff.

Anthony is now listed as an “offensive analyst” on the school’s official website. GamecockCentral previously reported that Anthony was in the mix for a job with the Gamecocks but also had other options.

Anthony joins the staff after three seasons at TCU, where he served as senior offensive analyst assistant (2023), assistant wide receivers coach (2024), and assistant quarterbacks coach (2025) with Briles.

Prior to that, Anthony spent three seasons with Briles at Arkansas as “offensive quality control.”

“He’s a football guy through and through. That’s all he cares about,” Briles said of Anthony previously to The State newspaper. “And just incredibly smart. Knows the offense. He’s good with the offense and, you know, we just think the same.”

“He’s great on game days, as well,” Briles continued, “as far as making adjustments and helping me.”

Anthony spent the 2017 season as an offensive analyst at FAU, then joined the Houston football staff as an offensive football analyst in the spring of 2018. He worked on the Florida State staff as a Senior Offensive Analyst in 2019.

GamecockCentral also previously reported that TCU staffer Jacob Oehrlein was joining the program, while Abilene Christian University’s Jason Smith had changed his Twitter/X bio to reflect his new role in Columbia. Those hires are now official too.

Oehrlein will be an offensive analyst for the Gamecocks after spending the 2025 season as an assistant tight ends coach at TCU.

A standout tight end and tackle at Baylor University and a former first-round pick in the NFL Draft, Smith will serve as assistant offensive line coach at South Carolina.

Smith served as ACU’s tight ends coach in 2024 and running backs coach in 2025.