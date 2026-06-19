South Carolina adds another catcher from transfer portal

South Carolina has picked up a commitment out of the transfer portal from Wake Forest catcher Andrew Costello, he announced on his Instagram on Friday.

“Ready for the next step. #gococks #committed,” he wrote in his post.

South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:

Costello will have three years of eligibility remaining as he reunites with Bill Cilento, who was Wake Forest’s associate head coach. Cilento will be South Carolina’s hitting coach under Kevin Schnall.

Costello, an Erie, PA native, hit .244 with four home runs and 17 RBI in 123 at-bats with the Demon Deacons this season. He didn’t see a ton of action behind the plate as he was behind Matt Conte and Jimmy Keenan took most of the reps at catcher.

Costello becomes the second transfer portal catcher to join the Gamecocks this offseason. Brice Estep, who previously played at Coastal Carolina, followed Schnall to South Carolina.