South Carolina adds Coastal Carolina left-hander from transfer portal

South Carolina has landed a commitment out of the transfer portal from Coastal Carolina left-hander Colby Richardson, he announced on his Instagram on Tuesday night.

Richardson will have three years of eligibility remaining as he follows newly-hired head coach Kevin Schnall from Conway to Columbia.

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During his freshman season at Coastal Carolina in 2026, Richardson went 4-1 with a 5.10 ERA over 42.1 innings. He finished with 36 strikeouts and 21 walks, pitching exclusively out of the Chanticleers’ bullpen in 27 appearances with 11 multi-inning outings.

Richardson is a Mullins native who attended Pee Dee Academy. Coming out of high school, he was ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 8 left-handed pitcher and No. 89 overall player in the state of South Carolina in the Class of 2025.

South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:

Colby Richardson’s bio from GamecocksOnline

2026 (Freshman Year)

Made 27 appearances out of the bullpen for the Chanticleers

Posted a 4-1 record with a 5.10 ERA over 42.1 innings pitched

Recorded 36 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .261 batting average

High School

Lettered in baseball, football, and basketball at Pee Dee Academy

Personal

Born May 11, 2007

Son of Grant and Heather Richardson

One sibling – Carter

Originally from Mullins, SC

Major – Undecided

Best baseball memory: Winning two state championships

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