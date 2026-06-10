South Carolina adds Coastal Carolina left-hander from transfer portal
South Carolina has landed a commitment out of the transfer portal from Coastal Carolina left-hander Colby Richardson, he announced on his Instagram on Tuesday night.
Richardson will have three years of eligibility remaining as he follows newly-hired head coach Kevin Schnall from Conway to Columbia.
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During his freshman season at Coastal Carolina in 2026, Richardson went 4-1 with a 5.10 ERA over 42.1 innings. He finished with 36 strikeouts and 21 walks, pitching exclusively out of the Chanticleers’ bullpen in 27 appearances with 11 multi-inning outings.
Richardson is a Mullins native who attended Pee Dee Academy. Coming out of high school, he was ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 8 left-handed pitcher and No. 89 overall player in the state of South Carolina in the Class of 2025.
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Colby Richardson’s bio from GamecocksOnline
2026 (Freshman Year)
- Made 27 appearances out of the bullpen for the Chanticleers
- Posted a 4-1 record with a 5.10 ERA over 42.1 innings pitched
- Recorded 36 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .261 batting average
High School
- Lettered in baseball, football, and basketball at Pee Dee Academy
Personal
- Born May 11, 2007
- Son of Grant and Heather Richardson
- One sibling – Carter
- Originally from Mullins, SC
- Major – Undecided
- Best baseball memory: Winning two state championships