South Carolina adds commitment from Palmetto State native via the portal

Drexel guard transfer and Rock Hill native Shane Blakeney is coming home.

The former Legion Collegiate standout committed to South Carolina men’s basketball Sunday on the heels of an official visit to the school. DraftExpress’s Jon Chepkevich first reported the news.

Blakeney also visited Wake Forest and Mississippi and was considering visits to Texas Tech and Oklahoma. Ohio State, Memphis, Wisconsin, NC State, and Vanderbilt were also involved.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder is ranked the No. 269 overall and No. 58 SG in the portal, according to the Industry Rankings.

On3 is significantly higher on Blakeney, ranking him the No. 153 player and No. 37 SG in the portal.

He averaged 14.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.1 steals this season.

Blakeney is the fourth pledge in the Gamecocks’ portal class, joining George Mason guard Kory Mincy, Texas wing Camden Heide, and Wisconsin big man Aleksas Bieliauskas.

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