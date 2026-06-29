South Carolina adds commitment from Venezuelan right-hander

South Carolina has picked up a commitment out of the transfer portal from Mercer right-hander Miguel Hugas, he announced on his Instagram late Sunday night.

Hugas will have two years of eligibility remaining under the NCAA’s new age-based eligibility guidelines, granting student-athletes five years to play five seasons.

South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:

Hugas, who was born in Venezuela but grew up in Pittsburgh, Pa., spent his first two years at Chipola College. He then transferred to Mercer ahead of the 2026 season, where he became the Bears’ Saturday starter in the weekend rotation.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder went 9-2 with a 6.17 ERA in 16 appearances with 15 starts. He struck out 52 batters but walked 24 with an additional 21 hit-by-pitches.

Hugas’ season was hindered by a couple of bad outings that made his numbers look much worse than they really were. He gave up 11 runs (seven earned) against Western Carolina on April 11. Before that, he allowed five or more runs in his previous two outings against Oregon State and UNC Greensboro.

But there were also some strong performances in there for him. He held Troy, who made it to the College World Series, to one run during Opening Weekend. He allowed two runs over eight innings against Tennessee Tech on March 14. He also pitched seven shutout innings against Wofford on April 25.

Miguel Hugas’ bio from Mercer Athletics

2025 D1 All-FCSAA Second Team

2025 All-Panhandle Conference First Team

2025 Panhandle Conference All-Defensive Team

*BEFORE MERCER*

AS A SOPHOMORE AT CHIPOLA COLLEGE (2025)

Named to the D1 All-FCSAA Second Team as a pitcher

Named to the All-Panhandle Conference First Team as a pitcher

Named to the Panhandle Conference All-Defensive Team as an outfielder

Made 12 appearances on the mound with 10 starts, appeared in 51 as a hitter

Went 7-3 on the mound, maintaining a 3.52 ERA across 61.1 innings of work

Threw for five or more innings in nine of his 12 pitching appearances

Struck out 56 batters while only allowing 14 free passes

Maintained a .291 batting average (41-141) with 25 RBIs, 10 doubles, four homers, and a triple

Went 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs and a home run against Eastern Florida State College, followed up by a 2-for-4 performance with a triple against then No. 22 Indian River State College the following day (February 1-2)

Struck out eight across 6.0 shutouts innings against Coastal Alabama – South (February 15)

Punched out eight again in 7.0 innings of one-run ball against Tallahassee State College (March 7)

AS A FRESHMAN AT CHIPOLA COLLEGE (2024)

Appeared in four games on the mound (one start), appeared in nine as a hitter

Tossed 14.0 innings and finished with a 4.50 ERA and a 1-0 record

Struck out eight batters

Took 27 at-bats

Tallied five hits, six RBIs, two home runs, a double and drew four walks

Notched his first collegiate hit against Pearl River City Community College (April 19)

Struck out four in his collegiate pitching debut against Pearl River City Community College (April 19)

Went 3-for-5 with two home runs and two RBIs against Tallahassee Community College (April 25)

Threw six innings against Indian River State College, picking up his first collegiate win (May 12)

HIGH SCHOOL

Played under head coach Brian Junker at Shaler Area HS

Maintained a .521 batting average while also striking out 91 over 71.0 innings to help the Titans keep a perfect 50-0 record and lift the state championship his senior year

Named MVP by the Pittsburgh Post Gazette

PERSONAL