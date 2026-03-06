South Carolina adds junior college offensive tackle

South Carolina’s offensive line has more help on the way.

Palmetto State native and Iowa Western Community College class of 2026 three-star JUCO offensive tackle Ashton Mozone committed to the Gamecocks Friday afternoon during an official visit to the school.

He announced the news on social media.

The 6-foot-4, 330-pounder is considered the No. 8 junior college offensive tackle in his class.

The addition of Mozone should help a South Carolina offensive line that was already in the midst of a rebuild and is also facing injuries to two players at offensive tackle.

Top transfer offensive lineman Jacarrius Peak is out for at least the spring and start of the summer after suffering an offseason knee injury while playing basketball.

Head coach Shane Beamer announced this past week that Josiah Thompson, the Gamecocks’ starter at left tackle each of the last two seasons, would likely miss the 2026 season and will soon undergo surgery.

The commitment is a homecoming for the Graniteville, S.C. native and Midland Valley product who spent two seasons at Iowa Western Community College.

A one-time Washington State commitment, Mozone decommitted from the Cougars in December.

He landed an offer from South Carolina offensive line coach Randy Clements in February.

Mozone carries a Rivals Industry Rating of 88.47 as a three-star prospect, ranking as the No. 43 overall JUCO prospect nationally and the No. 8 JUCO offensive tackle.

He was named a second-team JUCO All-American in January by JCGridiron.

The Gamecocks added eight offensive linemen from the transfer portal and three from the high school ranks this offseason. Ten of those players are already on campus.

Mozone is set to graduate at the end of the semester and will enroll with the team in the summer.