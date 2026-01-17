South Carolina adds 6-foot-7 OL from CUSA

New Mexico State transfer offensive tackle Armando Nieves has been added to South Carolina football’s transfer portal class, GamecockCentral/On3 has confirmed.

247Sports first reported the news.

GamecockCentral first mentioned Nieves as a target to watch for the Gamecocks on Friday.

The 6-foot-7, 315-pounder played over 600 snaps in 10 starts for the Aggies during the 2025 season.

After playing high school football at Paradise Valley in Phoenix, Arizona, Nieves walked on at Hutchinson Community College. He spent a season with the Blue Dragons, playing in four games and capturing a NCJAA national championship with the program before moving on to New Mexico State.

South Carolina Transfer Portal Resources:

The offensive line has been a focus in the transfer portal this offseason for the Gamecocks.

In addition to Nieves, the Gamecocks have added Dayne Arnett (Ferris State), Hank Purvis (Purdue), Carter Miller (UCF), Seth Smith (Northern Arizona), Emmanuel Poku (East Carolina), and Jacarrius Peak (NC State) to the class along the front five.