South Carolina adds to bullpen with commitment from righty closer

South Carolina continues to add to its pitching staff with its second commitment of the day. The Gamecocks landed South Florida right-hander Ethan Sutton, he announced on Instagram on Monday.

Sutton will have two years of eligibility remaining under the NCAA’s new age-based eligibility guidelines, granting student-athletes five years to play five seasons.

South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:

The Acworth, Ga., native spent the first two seasons of his college career at Georgia. He logged 2.2 innings of work as a freshman in 2024 before missing the entire next season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He then transferred to USF, where he became a reliable reliever out of the bullpen.

South Florida RHP Ethan Sutton is a hidden gem in this draft. Barely pitched in 2024 + 2025 recovering from TJ. Up to 97 this year w/excellent extension. Pours in strikes. Some feel out of the hand for spin glove-side and shapes arm-side. Multi-roles. Could live in high-90s soon. pic.twitter.com/xfKGVNAgMF — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) April 22, 2026

Sutton was recognized on the NCBWA Midseason Stopper of the Year Watch list on April 22. He went 3-3 with a 4.31 ERA in 20 appearances with three starts. He recorded nine saves, primarily serving as a late-inning option for the Bulls in 2026. He finished with 56 strikeouts and 23 walks in 48 innings.

Ethan Sutton’s bio from USF Athletics

Career Accolades

NCBWA Midseason Stopper of the Year Watch List (April 22, 2026)



2026 (SOUTH FLORIDA): Sutton was South Florida’s most trusted reliever, being recognized on the NCBWA Midseason Stopper of the Year Watch list on April 22. Sutton led the team with nine saves and made 20 appearances — the most of any pitcher. He finished 3-3 with a 4.31 ERA across 48.0 innings, averaging 10.5 strikeouts per nine. The Acworth, Ga., native struck out 56 batters and held opponents to a .223 average, including a .124 mark with the bases empty. Sutton led all pitchers with 14 games finished.



2025 (GEORGIA): Redshirted while recovering from arm surgery as the Bulldogs finished 43-17 (18-12 SEC) after advancing to the NCAA Athens Regional as a No. 7 national seed

2024 (GEORGIA): Part of team that went 43-17 and advanced to an NCAA Super Regional as a No. 7 national seed…posted an 0-1 mark, 3.38 ERA in three appearances covering 2.2 innings with two walks and two strikeouts…made debut against Michigan State and got the loss, allowing four runs (only one earned) with one walk and one strikeouts in 0.2 innings…pitched a scoreless inning versus Northern Colorado and Georgia State…named to the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll

HIGH SCHOOL: A graduate of Allatoona where he played for Keith Hansen…a two-way standout who helped the Buccaneers go 35-6, win the 6A region and advance to the state finals…a 11-6 career record and 2.61 ERA in 40 games covering 136.2 innings with 194 strikeouts…posted a 1-3 mark and 2.62 ERA with 64 strikeouts in 48.1 innings as a senior…tallied an 8-2 mark and 2.41 ERA with 91 strikeouts in 61 innings as a junior…batted .346 with 11 home runs and 86 RBI in prep career including .341-6-22 as a senior…went 2-1 with four saves and a 1.85 ERA in 22.2 innings as a sophomore plus hit .337-1-22…named 2022 Cobb County Pitcher of the Year plus honored as East-West Player of the Year…summer action with the Arkansas Sticks.