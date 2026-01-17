South Carolina adds intriguing transfer WR from Holy Cross

South Carolina football has added more depth to the wide receiver room via the portal with a commitment from Holy Cross transfer Charly Mullaly.

In three seasons at his prior program, the New York native tallied 25 catches for 336 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Mullaly played high school football at Peddie School and became the program’s leader in single-season receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He also played football at John Jay High at the prep level, plus stood out as a basketball and lacrosse athlete.

Last season at Holy Cross, Mullaly started four games and caught 17 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown.

He is the third addition to the Gamecocks’ transfer portal class at the receiver position, joining Jayden Gibson (Oklahoma) and Nitro Tuggle (Purdue).