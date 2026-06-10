South Carolina adds two-way player from Coastal Carolina out of transfer portal

South Carolina has picked up a commitment out of the transfer portal from Coastal Carolina two-way player Jackson Winer, he announced on his Instagram on Wednesday.

“Excited for the next chapter #spursup,” Winer wrote in his post.

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Winer will have three years of eligibility remaining as he follows newly-hired head coach Kevin Schnall from Conway to Columbia. The Charleston native played at Bishop England High School on Daniel Island.

In his first season at Coastal Carolina, Winer appeared in 27 games with 18 starts as a freshman. He didn’t make his season debut until April 10. After starting strong with three home runs in his first two starts, he had an up-and-down rest of the year, hitting .241 with five homers and 19 RBI in 83 at-bats.

Winer is listed as a left-handed pitcher and first baseman, according to Coastal Carolina’s 2026 roster. He didn’t see any action on the mound this season, primarily serving as the Chanticleers’ designated hitter with Colby Thorndyke serving as the team’s primary first baseman.

Coming out of high school, Winer was ranked by Perfect Game as the top left-handed pitcher and the fifth-best overall player in the state of South Carolina in the Class of 2025.

South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:

Jackson Winer’s bio from Coastal Carolina Athletics

2026 (Freshman Year)

Appeared in 27 games, making 18 starts for the Chanticleers

Made his collegiate debut against Arkansas State on April 10

Batted .241 with 17 hits, six doubles, four home runs, and 19 RBIs

Posted a .494 slugging percentage and recorded 11 extra-base hits

Homered twice and drove in three runs at Wake Forest on April 14

Collected a season-high four RBIs in a win at Georgia Southern on May 3

High School

Lettered in baseball at Bishop England High School

Earned All-State honors in 2024 and 2025

Named All-Region Player of the Year in 2024 and 2025

Personal

Born July 7, 2007

Son of Matthew Winer and Gina Favaro

Dad Matthew played baseball at Oglethorpe University

Three siblings – Brooks Winer, Georgia Winer, and Addison Stephens

Originally from Charleston, SC

Majoring in Business Management

Favorite MLB Team – New York Mets

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