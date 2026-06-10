South Carolina adds two-way player from Coastal Carolina out of transfer portal
South Carolina has picked up a commitment out of the transfer portal from Coastal Carolina two-way player Jackson Winer, he announced on his Instagram on Wednesday.
“Excited for the next chapter #spursup,” Winer wrote in his post.
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Winer will have three years of eligibility remaining as he follows newly-hired head coach Kevin Schnall from Conway to Columbia. The Charleston native played at Bishop England High School on Daniel Island.
In his first season at Coastal Carolina, Winer appeared in 27 games with 18 starts as a freshman. He didn’t make his season debut until April 10. After starting strong with three home runs in his first two starts, he had an up-and-down rest of the year, hitting .241 with five homers and 19 RBI in 83 at-bats.
- 1New
Transfer Tracker ⚾
Tracking who committed or entered the portal
- 2Hot
Finally, it's Kevin Schnall ⚾
Intel from JB
- 3Breaking
⚾ First portal commit!
The first commit of the Kevin Schnall era is in!
- 4Trending
🔥 NEW COACH
South Carolina hiring Coastal Carolina's Kevin Schnall as next head coach
- 5
Assistant coach hire?
Coach following Schnall to Columbia
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Winer is listed as a left-handed pitcher and first baseman, according to Coastal Carolina’s 2026 roster. He didn’t see any action on the mound this season, primarily serving as the Chanticleers’ designated hitter with Colby Thorndyke serving as the team’s primary first baseman.
Coming out of high school, Winer was ranked by Perfect Game as the top left-handed pitcher and the fifth-best overall player in the state of South Carolina in the Class of 2025.
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Jackson Winer’s bio from Coastal Carolina Athletics
2026 (Freshman Year)
- Appeared in 27 games, making 18 starts for the Chanticleers
- Made his collegiate debut against Arkansas State on April 10
- Batted .241 with 17 hits, six doubles, four home runs, and 19 RBIs
- Posted a .494 slugging percentage and recorded 11 extra-base hits
- Homered twice and drove in three runs at Wake Forest on April 14
- Collected a season-high four RBIs in a win at Georgia Southern on May 3
High School
- Lettered in baseball at Bishop England High School
- Earned All-State honors in 2024 and 2025
- Named All-Region Player of the Year in 2024 and 2025
Personal
- Born July 7, 2007
- Son of Matthew Winer and Gina Favaro
- Dad Matthew played baseball at Oglethorpe University
- Three siblings – Brooks Winer, Georgia Winer, and Addison Stephens
- Originally from Charleston, SC
- Majoring in Business Management
- Favorite MLB Team – New York Mets