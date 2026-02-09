South Carolina agrees to cancel future home-and-home with ACC program

South Carolina and NC State have mutually agreed to cancel a future home-and-home series, according to a document obtained by TheWolfpacker.com via an open records request on Monday.

The Gamecocks were set to host the Wolfpack in Columbia in 2030, with a return trip to Raleigh the following season in 2031. However, these matchups are the latest to be cancelled as both the SEC and ACC move to nine-game conference schedules starting in the 2026 season.

The cancellation letter, which was dated Dec. 17, 2025, was sent by South Carolina Athletic Director Jeremiah Donati and later signed by NC State Athletic Director Boo Corrigan. According to the terms of the communication, neither team is required to pay any of the required damages for the cancellation of the two games since it was a “mutual” decision.

Just last month, South Carolina agreed to cancel its future home-and-home matchups with Virginia Tech in 2034 and 2035. Not long before that, the Gamecocks and Miami (FL) cancelled an upcoming home-and-home that would’ve started this upcoming season at Williams-Brice Stadium and wrapped up with a trip to Hard Rock Stadium in 2027.

The Gamecocks currently have a home-and-home scheduled with North Carolina for the 2028 and 2029 seasons. SEC teams are required to play a Power Conference non-conference opponent every year, and that team is always in-state rival Clemson from the ACC.

In future seasons, South Carolina will play Kent State and Towson in 2026, Furman and Appalachian State in 2027, North Carolina and Wofford in 2028, East Carolina in 2029, on the road at Appalachian State in 2033 and at home against Appalachian State in 2034.