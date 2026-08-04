South Carolina among 31 programs listed as potential 2026 College Football Playoff teams, ESPN says

When the 2026 college football season kicks off, all 138 Division I-FBS programs will have the hope of this being their year. For the 67 schools among the Power Four conferences, it may shine a little brighter. For South Carolina, this is no different.

ESPN’s Heather Dinich narrowed that list down to 31 programs she believes the College Football Playoff committee will consider at some point this fall. The Gamecocks found their way onto that list.

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To find South Carolina on Dinich’s list, you’ll have to scroll far. The Gamecocks rank No. 30 of the 31 teams on the senior writer’s list.

The only team behind South Carolina is Virginia Tech, which the Gamecocks defeated to open the 2025 season. The Hokies are also entering year one under new head coach James Franklin.

ESPN Analytics gives South Carolina a 10.8 percent chance to make the College Football Playoffs. Additionally, it gives the Gamecocks a 0.4 percent chance to win the national title.

“Don’t count out the Gamecocks, who return more production on offense (76%) than any other team in the SEC,” Dinich wrote.

Beamer made South Carolina’s returning production a talking point during SEC Media Days in July. Star quarterback LaNorris Sellers and wide receiver Nyck Harbor are among the Gamecocks returners.

However, returning production doesn’t mean everything. Dinich wrote that until South Carolina improves up front and learns how to close games, it will remain behind much of the SEC.

The Gamecocks lost six games in the 2025 season that were within one score entering the fourth quarter. They also allowed 43 sacks last season, placing No. 131 of the then-136 Division I-FBS programs.

Even with the high number, Beamer doesn’t completely blame his offensive front, however easy it is to do so.

“I’ll say it again: He was pressured last year, and a lot of that was on him. A lot of that was on running backs, and a lot of that was on tight ends and receivers and coaches and offensive line,” Beamer said at Birdies with Beamer on Thursday.

That said, he enjoys the work of new offensive line coach Randy Clements and his assistant, Jason Smith.

Dinich believes South Carolina’s home matchup against rival Georgia will be its toughest test. However, a regular-season-ending win over Clemson could be its biggest win.

“The committee has always appreciated wins in rivalry games and understands the intangibles that accompany them, including the difficulty of winning on the road against an in-state rival,” Dinich wrote.

Road wins will be key for South Carolina in 2026, according to Dinich. The Gamecocks open road play at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Alabama. They will also travel to Florida, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Clemson. Entering the season, South Carolina is the underdog in four of those five contests.

While Dinich believes it isn’t unreasonable for the committee to consider a three-loss South Carolina. But that doesn’t mean the Gamecocks can trip over their feet in their road games.

“It can’t afford to lose every big game on the road,” Dinich wrote. “… If the committee is going to reward South Carolina with a playoff bid, the Gamecocks will have to find a way to win some tough games on the road.”

The last time South Carolina entered the CFP Selection Show with three losses, it found itself just outside at No. 15. The then-9-3 Gamecocks closed the 2024 season with a loss to Illinois in the Citrus Bowl.