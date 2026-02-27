South Carolina announces spring practice schedule, sets Pro Day

South Carolina kicks off the sixth year of the Shane Beamer Era next week with the first practice of the spring now set for Wednesday, March 4. The Gamecocks will practice 15 times during the spring over a six-week period, concluding on Saturday, April 11.

The close of spring drills this season will culminate with the Garnet & Black Spring Fest, featuring Darius Rucker and Lauren Alaina, in lieu of a spring game due to ongoing construction at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Spring practices will be held at the football practice fields, located at the west end of Gamecock Park adjacent to the Long Family Football Operations Center, or in the Jerri and Steve Spurrier indoor practice facility. All practices are scheduled to begin at 9:30 am.

South Carolina will hold its annual Pro Day on Tuesday, March 17, when former Gamecocks will have their talents on display for NFL personnel.

It will begin in the weight room at the football ops facility at 8 am, before moving to the Jerri and Steve Spurrier indoor practice facility at approximately 9 am. Pro Day is closed to the public.

Tickets for the Garnet & Black Spring Fest Concert will be released in phases to allow priority access to Gamecock Club members, Letterman Association members, University of South Carolina students and Colonial Life Arena Cyber Club members. Emails with ticket purchase details will be sent at the start of each pre-sale period listed below.

“The Garnet & Black Spring Fest promises to be a great event for fans of all ages and gives us an opportunity to come together and celebrate what it means to be a Gamecock,” said Athletics Director, Jeremiah Donati. “Our department has been hard at work finding new ways for our fans to interact with one another and our student-athletes, and the Garnet & Black Spring Fest is just one of the new events that we will be announcing to meet that goal. Due to the ongoing stadium construction, our ability to host a Spring Game this year was going to be challenging as our top priority is ensuring Williams-Brice Stadium is ready for our September 5 home opener. As a result, the Garnet & Black Spring Fest was created to not only provide fans with the opportunity to meet and greet our football student-athletes but to come together as Gamecocks.”

2026 SOUTH CAROLINA SPRING FOOTBALL PRACTICE SCHEDULE/MEDIA AVAILABILITIES

Tuesday, March 3: Head coach Shane Beamer Press Conference – 1 pm

Wednesday, March 4: Practice #1 – Open to Media Periods 1-3 beginning at 9:30 am; Players’ Press Conference – Noon

Thursday, March 5: Practice #2 – No media availability

Friday, March 6: Practice #3 – No media availability

Saturday, March 7 – Sunday March 15: University Spring Break

Monday, March 16: Kendal Briles & Clayton White Press Conference – 12:15 pm

Tuesday, March 17: Pro Timing Day – 8 am

Wednesday, March 18: Practice #4 – Open to Media Periods 1-3 beginning at 9:30 am; Players’ Press Conference – Noon

Thursday, March 19: Practice #5 – No media availability

Friday, March 20: No media availability

Saturday, March 21: Practice #6 – No media availability

Monday, March 23: Deion Barnes, Randy Clements, Shawn Elliott, Travian Robertson Press Conference, 12:15 pm

Tuesday, March 24: Head coach Shane Beamer Press Conference – 1 pm

Wednesday, March 25: Practice #7 – Open to Media Periods 1-3 beginning at 9:30 am; Players’ Press Conference – Noon

Thursday, March 26: Practice #8 – No media availability

Friday, March 27: Coaches’ Clinic; No media availability

Saturday, March 28: Practice #9 – No media availability; Coaches’ Clinic

Monday, March 30: Stan Drayton, Mike Furrey, Torrian Gray, Matthew Smiley Press Conference, 12:15 pm

Tuesday, March 31: Practice #10 – Open to Media Periods 1-3 beginning at 9:30 am; Head coach Shane Beamer Press Conference – 1 pm

Wednesday, April 1: Practice #11; Players’ Press Conference – Noon

Thursday, April 2: Practice #12 – No media availability

Friday, April 3: Easter Weekend – No media availability

Saturday, April 4: Easter Weekend – No media availability

Monday, April 6: Kendal Briles & Clayton White Press Conference – 12:15 pm

Tuesday, April 7: Head coach Shane Beamer Press Conference – 1 pm

Wednesday, April 8: Practice #13 – Open to Media Periods 1-3 beginning at 9:30 am; Players’ Press Conference – Noon

Thursday, April 9: Practice #14 – No media availability

Friday, April 10: No media availability

Saturday, April 11: Practice #15 – No media availability

Monday, April 13: No media availability

Tuesday, April 14: Head coach Shane Beamer Press Conference – 1 pm