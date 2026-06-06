South Carolina assistant heading midwest to work for former Gamecock head coach

Former South Carolina assistant and third-base coach John Hendry will be heading to Creighton, D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers reported Saturday morning.

Hendry will work under former Gamecock head coach Mark Kingston, who was at South Carolina from 2018-24 before being fired at the end of the 2024 season.

Kingston just wrapped up his first season as the head coach out in Omaha, leading the Blue Jays to a 31-26 record. He originally joined Creighton as the associate head coach/head coach in waiting, serving under Ed Servais, who was in his 22nd and final season as head coach in 2025.

Hendry will replace Will McGillis, who also has South Carolina connections as a former player on the 2023 team that went to a Super Regional. McGillis is leaving for Lamar to become Sean Allen’s hitting coach and infield coach.

Your GamecockCentral membership starts at just $1 – and we’ll throw in a complimentary year of access to The Athletic.

Hendry spent the last two seasons at South Carolina after joining Paul Mainieri’s staff in June 2024. He, along with interim head coach Monte Lee and pitching coach/recruiting coordinator Terry Rooney, were all let go after the 2026 season.

“Let’s go Big John!!!!! John is an unbelievable human being and coach! Great get for Mark Kingston and Co!” Lee posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Before coming to Columbia, Hendry spent three seasons as Virginia’s Director of Player Development. In his three seasons in Charlottesville, he helped the Cavaliers to back-to-back College World Series appearances.

The Insiders Forum: Discuss South Carolina baseball!