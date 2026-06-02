South Carolina AD Jeremiah Donati, Deputy AD Wesley Mallette honored

On Monday, Silver Waves Media announced its annual awards for athletic directors across college athletics. The University of South Carolina was represented twice, as both Athletics Director Jeremiah Donatir and Deputy Athletics Director Wesley Mallette earned recognition.

For Donati, the honor came in the form of a spot on Silver Waves Media’s list of the top ADs in the country. He is one of 70 total athletics directors across multiple levels to make the list.

Mallette, who also holds the title of Chief Marketing Officer, made Silver Waves Media’s list of the top 100 rising stars in athletic departments across America.

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From Silver Waves Media’s release on the country’s top athletic directors:

Those included in our list below are considered to be among the top Athletic Directors in America, leading the way through exceptional leadership, vision, and a dedication to elevating the student-athlete experience. Whether overseeing established athletic departments or building programs from the ground up, these individuals play a critical role in shaping the culture, success, and future of athletics within their schools and communities. Through innovation, integrity, and a commitment to excellence, they continue to set the standard for athletic leadership while creating lasting opportunities for the next generation of athletes.

From Silver Waves Media’s release on the 100 rising stars in college athletic departments:

Those included in our list below are considered to be the top rising Athletic Directors and future leaders shaping the next generation of youth sports across America. Through vision, leadership, innovation, and a commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for athletes and families, these individuals are making a lasting impact in their communities and beyond. From established organizations to emerging programs, this recognition highlights those helping define the future of athletics and setting the standard for what comes next.