South Carolina backup catcher entering transfer portal

South Carolina catcher Gavin Braland is entering the transfer portal, he announced in a social media post late Sunday night, going into Monday morning.

“After much thought and prayer, I’ve decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and continue my college baseball journey,” Braland posted to his X (formerly Twitter) account. “South Carolina has been incredible to me, and I’ll forever cherish the memories, friendships, and experiences that have shaped me both on and off the field.”

Braland added that he is looking forward to his next opportunity in college baseball and can’t wait to see “what God has in store for the next chapter.”

“I’ll always be proud to have worn the Garnet and Black and to be part of such a special tradition,” he said to close out his post.

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Braland is now the fifth Gamecock to enter the transfer portal. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining as he looks to find a new home elsewhere.

South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:

In two seasons at South Carolina, the Hampton, Ga. native hit .194 with no home runs and 10 RBI in 93 career at-bats. Defensively, he owned a .988 fielding percentage and committed three errors while throwing out three baserunners in 46 stolen base attempts.

Braland saw a lot of playing time as a freshman in 2025 after Talmadge LeCroy went down with a season-ending injury in the middle of the season. He ended up starting in 28 of the 36 games he played that year.

However, with LeCroy back for 2026 and starting virtually every game behind the plate, Braland hardly saw any action, making one start in seven appearances. He only had one hit in seven at-bats this year.

The transfer portal will officially be open from June 1 to June 30 for all players to enter.

Gavin Braland’s bio from GamecocksOnline

FRESHMAN (2025)

Played in 36 games with 28 starts at catcher for the Garnet and Black in 2025

Had 10 runs scored, a pair of doubles and nine RBI

Was 2-for-3 with an RBI at Kentucky (April 26)

Drove in a pair of runs in a win over Presbyterian (April 1)

In his first collegiate game, doubled, walked and drove in a run against Sacred Heart (Feb. 15)

Scored a pair of runs in a win over Davidson (March 4)

Had an RBI single against LSU (May 16)

PRIOR TO CAROLINA

Attended Georgia Premier Academy in Statesboro, Ga., where he was an All-Conference catcher for the National Academy Association

Hit .302 for his four-year high school career

Played summer baseball for the Purcellville Cannons of the Valley League in 2024, where he hit .339 with three doubles, 14 runs scored, 11 RBI and nine walks in 20 games played

Played travel ball for the GBSA Rays in Atlanta, Ga.

Was the No. 6 ranked catcher and No. 41 overall prospect in the state of Georgia in the class of 2024 by Perfect Game

Perfect Game Preseason All-Southeast Region second team (2024)

Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-Southeast Region first team (2023)

Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-Southeast Region second team (2022)

Perfect Game Preseason Underclass All-Southeast Region honorable mention (2021)

PERSONAL

Born on December 1, 2004

Son of Brandon and Brooke Braland

Major is sports media

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