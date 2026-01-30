South Carolina's Mighty Sound of the Southeast wins Metallica competition, will record songs for EA Sports College Football video game
South Carolina’s marching band, known as the Mighty Sound of the Southeast or the Carolina Band, was one of many programs that took part in the 2025 edition of Metallica’s “For Whom the Band Tolls” competition.
The legendary rockers have challenged marching bands to submit performances using their music. The best performances earn cash prizes for their programs and additional prizes.
On Friday, it was announced that South Carolina won the D1 division for the third year of the competition.
Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo revealed the big news for the Carolina Band.
South Carolina beat out fellow finalists Illinois and Virginia Tech at the D1 finalists. Beating out the Hokies is of additional note, as Virginia Tech plays Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” every game.
You can watch the Mighty Sound of the Southeast’s performance below. The live performance came during halftime of South Carolina football’s matchup with Oklahoma this season at Williams-Brice Stadium. USC performed excerpts from Metallica hits “Master of Puppets,” “Lux Aeterna,” and “Enter Sandman.”
As the winners, the Gamecocks will bring home $50,000. They will also partner with EA Sports to record music for an upcoming installment of the College Football video game series. According to Trujillo, the Carolina Band will record the opening “Campus Clash” theme song and an instrumental version of a Metallica song for a future edition of the game.