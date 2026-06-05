South Carolina outfielder to enter transfer portal

South Carolina outfielder Aaron Jamison plans to enter the transfer portal, he announced. The left-handed hitter revealed the news on social media, saying simply, “I will be Entering the Transfer Portal from University of South Carolina with one year of eligibility.”

A multi-time transfer already, Jamison’s career at South Carolina lasted just one season, and things never really got on track.

Jamison was a part-time starter during non-conference play for the Gamecocks. However, he saw action in just eight games during the SEC schedule.

When he did play, Jamison struggled to the tune of a .178 batting average and 22 strikeouts in 45 at-bats. He had four walks and three extra-base hits.

Jamison will play his fourth and final year of eligibility at a fourth school.

South Carolina baseball transfer portal resources:

Prior to arriving in Columbia, Jamison played on season at West Virginia and one at Fort Scott Community College.

The transfer portal officially opened on June 1 and will remain open until June 30 for all players to enter. Moore is now the 18th Gamecock to choose to hit the portal.

Aaron Jamison Bio from GamecocksOnline

JUNIOR (2026)

Made 22 appearances with 12 starts for the Gamecocks as a junior

Had a double, two home runs, four RBI and eight runs scored

Was 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI against Queens (Feb. 25)

Homered and had two hits in a win over Charleston Southern (March 4)

Scored a pair of runs and drove in one at Wofford (Feb. 17)

Had a hit and scored a run against Kentucky (April 26)

PRIOR TO CAROLINA

Attended Fort Scott Community College in Fort Scott, Kan., for one year

Hit .392 with 12 home runs and 52 RBI for the Greyhounds in 2025

KJCCC All-Conference (2025)

Had 11 doubles, 42 runs scored and 16 stolen bases in 52 games played at Fort Scott

Attended West Virginia University in Morgantown, W. Va., his freshman season in 2024

Had three home runs and 16 RBI in 44 games played for the Mountaineers

Belted a grand slam against Ohio State (March 16, 2024)

Went 3-for-7 with a home run, two RBI and two stolen bases in a doubleheader sweep of Oklahoma (March 23, 2024)

Prepped at Morgantown High School in Morgantown, W. Va., where he was a two-time All-State first team selection as a senior

Prep Baseball Report West Virginia Player of the Year (2022)

Ranked the No. 1 player in the state of West Virginia in the class of 2023 by Perfect Game

Perfect Game Preseason All-American honorable mention (2023)

Perfect Game All-Atlantic Region honorable mention (2020, ’21, ’22)

PERSONAL

Born on January 15, 2005

Son of John and Debbie Jamison

Major is services management

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