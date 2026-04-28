South Carolina baseball alum named MLB American League Player of the Week

The most overachieving team in Major League Baseball this season has been the Athletics. Formerly known as the Oakland Athletics, the team is outperforming expectations ahead of its 2028 move to Las Vegas. At the center of that strong play has been former South Carolina baseball star Carlos Cortes.

Arguably the best offensive performer on the team, Cortes has been very good since his insertion into the starting lineup. His best efforts have come in the last week. In fact, the former Gamecock earned MLB’s American League Player of the Week honor.

From last Monday through Sunday, Cortes logged 13 hits, seven extra-base hits, and three home runs. Two of his long balls came in the same game. He registered four runs scored and seven RBI. He had at least one hit in every game, four games with multiple hits, and only struck out twice in six games (all on the road).

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The big week moved Cortes’ season numbers to impressive heights. The outfielder owns a .377 batting average, .433 on-base percentage, .689 slugging percentage, and 1.121 OPS.

Cortes has helped lead the Athletics to the top of the AL West standings. The team holds a 1.5-game advantage in the division. Only two teams in the American League have more than their 15 wins.

Last year, Cortes earned his Big League call-up, and he performed well. In limited action, he put up a .309/.323/.543/.866 slash line. A switch thrower, he also became the first documented position player to play “both-handed” in the same contest, as he operated as a left-handed outfielder and a right-handed third baseman in a game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Cortes has been even better in 2026 and is showcasing what made him a third-round pick back in 2018.

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