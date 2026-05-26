South Carolina baseball product on pace for long overdue All-Star Game nod

Former South Carolina baseball star Christian Walker has had a long and successful Major League Baseball career. However, even at the age of 35, 2026 might wind up as his best season yet.

The veteran first baseman is in his second year with the Houston Astros and has been tearing the cover off the ball. Walker currently leads the American League in RBI with 40, good for about a 120-RBI pace for the year. He also is among the league leaders in home runs. His 15 long balls put him on pace for more than 40 for the first time in his career, too.

On defense, Walker’s glove work has returned to elite levels. Already an owner of three Gold Gloves, a fourth could be in play for the former Gamecock. Defensively, Walker has zero errors in 393 opportunities, one of just two MLB first basemen who can make that claim.

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Walker, who spent five years in the Baltimore Orioles organization and eight seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks (and also had brief stints with the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds), has never made an MLB All-Star Game, despite putting up All-Star-caliber campaigns from 2022 to 2024 in Arizona.

His lack of appearances in the Midsummer Classic could become a thing of the past this summer.

Walker is currently second in the American League in WAR and slugging percentage among all first basemen. He is also third in home runs, first in total bases and RBI, and fourth in doubles. Most around baseball consider him the best defensive first bagman in the AL, as well.

If Walker makes the All-Star Game this summer, he will join a pair of former USC teammates who previously earned the honor. Centerfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. was an All-Star in 2016 with the Boston Red Sox. Utility player Whit Merrifield made three Midsummer Classics, 2019 and 2021 with the Kansas City Royals and 2023 with the Toronto Blue Jays.

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During his South Carolina career, Walker was one of the best hitters to ever play in Columbia.

The Pennsylvania native hit for a .336 average and had 80 extra-base hits in his three years in garnet and black, despite playing injured at times.

Walker made the All-SEC team each of his three seasons and was one of the best players on the Gamecocks’ back-to-back College World Series-winning squads. He is the last of the players from the 2010 and 2011 title squads left in Major League Baseball.

Since becoming a pro, Walker is the South Carolina baseball program’s all-time leader in MLB Gold Gloves, with three.

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