A look at South Carolina baseball's updated coaching staff

It has only been two weeks since South Carolina baseball made the hire of Kevin Schnall as the program’s new head coach. It has been even less time since the move became official.

Even so, the new Gamecock skipper has been hard at work finalizing his coaching staff at USC.

Below is a look at the positions that have been filled in Columbia so far.

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Kevin Schnall: Head Coach

Chad Oxendine: Associate Head Coach/Outfield Coach

Bill Cilento: Associate Head Coach/Hitting Coach

Matt Williams: Pitching Coach

Tyler Shewmaker: Recruiting Coordinator/Catching Coach

Dylan Eskew: Director of Pitching Development

Matt Pepin: General Manager/Director of Analytics

Mickey Beach: Director of Baseball Operations

Mike Thomson: Director of Baseball Performance

Dan Valerio: Assistant Recruiting Coordinator

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Oxendine originally interviewed for the head coaching vacancy at Coastal Carolina left behind by Schnall’s departure for USC. He was a quick hire for the Gamecocks after the Chanticleers went with Chris Lemonis. Oxendine is a highly regarded assistant.

Cilento led Wake Forest to elite offensive production for nearly two decades. He brings a willingness to mix a focus on power numbers and a “small ball” approach. Schnall previously favored more small ball, so Cilento’s hire showcases his willingness to adapt to the modern game.

Shortly following Schnall’s hire, it was clear that Williams would be coming over to serve as South Carolina’s pitching coach. He previously held the position in Columbia in 2023 under head coach Mark Kingston. Many regard Williams as one of the top overall pitching coaches in the country.

Shewmaker, Eskew, Pepin, Beach, and Thomson all followed Schnall from Coastal. Eskew, of course, is a former South Carolina pitcher who played for the Gamecocks from 2023 to 2025. Valerio was part of Cilento’s recruiting staff at Wake Forest during the 2026 season.