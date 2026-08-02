South Carolina baseball adds additional arm looking to use fifth year from Colorado court ruling

South Carolina baseball wasted little time in taking advantage of the possibility of high school class of 2022 players having an extra year of eligibility.

UConn transfer pitcher Greg Shaw III announced a commitment to the Gamecocks on Instagram on Saturday night.

“I love what Coach (Kevin) Schnall and his staff are building in Columbia and I hope to be a small piece in getting SC back in the national championship spotlight,” Shaw told GamecockCentral.

Questions about this story? Wes Mitchell is discussing it with subscribers on The Insiders Forum.

The righty made 47 appearances with the Huskies this past season with a 3.82 ERA, 83 strikeouts and 41 walks in 97.1 innings pitched.

That was the fourth year of action for the undrafted free agent who also spent the 2024 season with UConn after spending 2023 and 2024 with Manhattan.

The 6-foot-3, 227-pounder will be looking to pitch for the Gamecocks next season via Friday’s court ruling that would give athletes like Shaw another year of eligibility.

Judge Charlotte Sweeney of the U.S. District Court of Colorado granted a class-wide preliminary injunction on Friday night that requires the NCAA to declare eligible all high school class of 2022 athletes who exhausted four seasons of eligibility this spring, according to documents obtained by On3’s Pete Nakos.

The NCAA had previously moved to a “five to play five” structure for all current student-athletes, but left out those who just completed their eligibility this past academic year.

The NCAA on Saturday pushed back on Sweeney’s ruling, releasing a statement that it plans to appeal the decision, saying, in part, “To be clear, one federal court cannot enjoin a settlement approved and entered by another court. The House injunction remains in effect according to its plain terms.”

But for now, Shaw and many other athletes around the country in his exact situation, are making plans to play this upcoming season.